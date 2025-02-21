We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
First Solar (FSLR) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors
First Solar (FSLR - Free Report) closed at $164.09 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.98% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.43% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.47%.
The largest U.S. solar company's stock has dropped by 5.47% in the past month, falling short of the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 3.14% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.6%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of First Solar in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 25, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $4.69, reflecting a 44.31% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.47 billion, indicating a 26.91% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for First Solar. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.28% higher within the past month. First Solar currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, First Solar is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.98. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.77.
We can also see that FSLR currently has a PEG ratio of 0.18. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Solar industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.57 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 49, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.