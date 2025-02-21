We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
TJX (TJX) Stock Moves -0.36%: What You Should Know
TJX (TJX - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $122.98, demonstrating a -0.36% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.43%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.47%.
Heading into today, shares of the parent of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other stores had gained 0.69% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.51% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.6% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of TJX in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 26, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.16, signifying a 3.57% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $16.2 billion, down 1.27% from the prior-year quarter.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for TJX should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.37% increase. At present, TJX boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that TJX has a Forward P/E ratio of 26.95 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.82.
We can additionally observe that TJX currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.76. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Retail - Discount Stores stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.14 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 30, placing it within the top 12% of over 250 industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.