IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors
The latest trading session saw IonQ, Inc. (IONQ - Free Report) ending at $33.75, denoting a -1.14% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.43%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.47%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 18.79% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.6% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of IonQ, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 26, 2025. In that report, analysts expect IonQ, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.25 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 25%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $9.14 million, indicating a 49.59% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for IonQ, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. IonQ, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 77, this industry ranks in the top 31% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.