Gold Fields (GFI) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts
The most recent trading session ended with Gold Fields (GFI - Free Report) standing at $19.20, reflecting a +1.86% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.43%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.01%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.47%.
Coming into today, shares of the gold miner had gained 16.79% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 3.69%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.6%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Gold Fields in its upcoming release.
GFI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.97 per share and revenue of $6.66 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +111.83% and +47.89%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Gold Fields. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.37% increase. Gold Fields is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
With respect to valuation, Gold Fields is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.57. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 11.41.
One should further note that GFI currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.29. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Mining - Gold was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.6 at yesterday's closing price.
The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, positioning it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.