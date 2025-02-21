Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, BJ's Restaurants (BJRI) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

BJ's Restaurants (BJRI - Free Report) reported $344.34 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.4%. EPS of $0.47 for the same period compares to $0.34 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $337.4 million, representing a surprise of +2.06%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +34.29%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.35.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how BJ's Restaurants performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable restaurant sales: 5.5% versus 3.8% estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Number of restaurants: 218 versus 218 estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Restaurant operating weeks: 2,834 compared to the 2,833 average estimate based on four analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for BJ's Restaurants here>>>

Shares of BJ's Restaurants have returned +2.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise