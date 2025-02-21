We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Markets Take a Breather; Late Q4 Earnings Stronger
Thursday, February 20, 2025
Market indexes started out in a cranky mood this morning after cautious guidance from Walmart (WMT - Free Report) regarding potential tariff hits to its imports in the coming quarters. It provided a good excuse for the market rally to take a breather and book some profits as the final leg of Q4 earnings season proceeds.
We finished off session lows, but the Dow lost -450 points on the day, -1.01%, while the S&P 500 came in -26 points, -0.43% — breaking its two-day streak of all-time closing highs. Nasdaq dropped -93 points, -0.47%, while the small-cap Russell 2000 slid -20, -0.91%. The Dow and the Russell are now in the red over the past five trading days.
January LEI Dips Lower than Expected
U.S. Leading Economic Indicators (LEI) from the Conference Board for January came in at -0.3% earlier today, slightly below the -0.2% anticipated and the +0.1% reported for December. LEI numbers over the trailing six months is now -0.9%, which is still better than the -1.7% from the prior six months.
As its title would indicate, Leading Economic Indicators is a gauge of business confidence for the near term. But while LEI has been on a downturn over the past year, its Coincident Economic Indicators (CEI) — a print of the current state of the economy — remains on an upward trajectory after a steep drop during the Covid pandemic.
After-Market Earnings Roundup: BKNG, DBX, RIVN
Online travel giant Booking.com (BKNG - Free Report) outperformed expectations in its Q4 report released this afternoon, with earnings of $41.55 per share easily surpassing the $235.64 analysts were looking for. Revenues similarly made easy work of outpacing estimates to $5.5 billion in the quarter. Gross Bookings performed better than expectations, +17% from the year-ago quarter. Shares had been up strongly on the news, but have now come back down to closing-bell levels. The stock is up +35% over the past year.
Check out the updated Zacks Earnings Calendar here.
Cloud-based content-sharing service Dropbox (DBX - Free Report) also came out with Q4 figures after the bell, with earnings of 73 cents per share zipping past the 62 cents in the Zacks consensus. Revenues of $644 million neatly outperformed the $638.5 million projected. This company has not missed a quarterly earnings estimate in its entire publicly traded history. Slowing customer growth has put a drag on shares in late trading, down -5% at this hour.
EV competitor Rivian (RIVN - Free Report) posted a better-than-expected loss per share in its Q4 report in late trading, with -46 cents per share a nice improvement from the -66 cents analysts had been expecting (and much improved from the -$1.36 per share reported a year ago). Revenues of $1.73 billion also nicely improved over the estimated $1.43 billion. Gross profit reached $170 million in the quarter, and shares are +5% in the after-market.
Questions or comments about this article and/or author? Click here>>