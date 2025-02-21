We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
Texas Roadhouse (TXRH - Free Report) reported $1.44 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 23.5%. EPS of $1.73 for the same period compares to $1.08 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.42 billion, representing a surprise of +1.60%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.22%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.66.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Texas Roadhouse performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Comparable restaurant sales growth - Company restaurants: 7.7% compared to the 7.5% average estimate based on nine analysts.
- Restaurants at the end - Total: 784 versus 784 estimated by seven analysts on average.
- Comparable restaurant sales growth - U.S. Franchise-owned restaurants: 6.3% compared to the 6.7% average estimate based on six analysts.
- Restaurants at the end - Company - Total: 666 versus 665 estimated by six analysts on average.
- Number of restaurants opened - Company: 9 compared to the 7 average estimate based on five analysts.
- Restaurants at the end - Franchise - Total: 118 versus 118 estimated by five analysts on average.
- Number of restaurants opened - Franchise: 5 versus 4 estimated by five analysts on average.
- Store weeks - Franchise restaurants: 1,576 compared to the 1,618 average estimate based on four analysts.
- Restaurants at the end - Company - Texas Roadhouse: 608 versus 606 estimated by four analysts on average.
- Restaurants at the end - Company - Bubba?s 33: 49 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 50.
- Revenue- Franchise royalties and fees: $9.13 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $8.88 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +30.5%.
- Revenue- Restaurant and other sales: $1.43 billion compared to the $1.41 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +23.5% year over year.
Shares of Texas Roadhouse have returned -3.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.