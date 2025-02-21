Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Guardant Health (GH) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Guardant Health (GH - Free Report) reported $201.81 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 30.2%. EPS of -$0.62 for the same period compares to -$1.58 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.98% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $199.86 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.50, the EPS surprise was -24.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Guardant Health performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total tests performed (clinical & biopharmaceutical customers): 68,350 compared to the 55,415 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue- Development services and other: $17.23 million versus $13.14 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +33.9% change.
  • Revenue- Precision oncology testing: $184.59 million compared to the $171.76 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +29.8% year over year.
Shares of Guardant Health have returned +3.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

