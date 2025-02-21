Back to top

Compared to Estimates, CarGurus (CARG) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2024, CarGurus (CARG - Free Report) reported revenue of $228.54 million, up 2.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.55, compared to $0.35 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.79% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $230.37 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.50, the EPS surprise was +10.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how CarGurus performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Paying Dealers - Total: 32,010 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 31,934.
  • Quarterly Average Revenue per Subscribing Dealer (QARSD)- Consolidated: $6,144 versus $6,186.98 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Paying Dealers - U.S: 24,692 versus 24,678 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Paying Dealers - International: 7,318 compared to the 7,222 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Marketplace: $210.20 million compared to the $211.01 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.3% year over year.
  • Revenue- Wholesale: $9.90 million versus $10.45 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -55% change.
  • Revenue- Product: $8.50 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $9.12 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -54.8%.
View all Key Company Metrics for CarGurus here>>>

Shares of CarGurus have returned -0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

