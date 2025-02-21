Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Employers Holdings (EIG) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2024, Employers Holdings (EIG - Free Report) reported revenue of $216.6 million, down 4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.15, compared to $1.40 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.07% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $221.18 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.08, the EPS surprise was +6.48%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Employers Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Combined Ratio: 95.5% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 96.3%.
  • Loss and LAE Ratio: 59.5% versus 59.4% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Net premiums earned: $190.20 million versus $193.49 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.4% change.
  • Revenues- Net investment income: $26.70 million compared to the $27.64 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.9% year over year.
Shares of Employers Holdings have returned -0.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

