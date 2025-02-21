Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2024, Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP - Free Report) reported revenue of $647.63 million, up 2.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.15, compared to $2.37 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $657.3 million, representing a surprise of -1.47%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -2.27%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.20.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Ryman Hospitality Properties performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Same-Store Total RevPAR Growth: -1.4% versus -2.7% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Same-Store RevPAR Growth: -3.4% compared to the -2.4% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- Hospitality: $549.45 million versus $562.66 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.8% change.
  • Revenues- Entertainment: $98.18 million versus $92.59 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.7% change.
  • Revenues- Rooms: $187.30 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $191.35 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2%.
  • Revenues- Food and beverage: $221.52 million compared to the $231.43 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.9% year over year.
  • Revenues- Other hotel revenue: $140.62 million versus $141.35 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.3% change.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $1.13 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.15.
View all Key Company Metrics for Ryman Hospitality Properties here>>>

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties have returned -0.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (RHP) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise