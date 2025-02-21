See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Image: Bigstock
3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.
The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.
Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.
Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund(FBGRX - Free Report) has a 0.49% expense ratio and 0.47% management fee. FBGRX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 21.42% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.
MassMutual Premier Small/Mid Cap Opportunities Advisor(MSCLX - Free Report) : 0.95% expense ratio and 0.58% management fee. MSCLX is a Small Cap Blend mutual fund, and usually targets stocks with market caps of less than $2 billion, letting investors diversify their funds among other kinds of small-cap equities. With yearly returns of 11.78% over the last five years, MSCLX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.
Third Avenue Value Fund Institutional(TAVFX - Free Report) : 1.17% expense ratio and 0.9% management fee. TAVFX is a Small Cap Value fund, and these funds are known for investing in companies with market caps under $2 billion. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 15.01% over the last five years.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.