Alliant Energy's Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2024 operating earnings of 70 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 68 cents by 2.9%. The bottom line also rose 45.8% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 48 cents.

LNT’s Revenues

Revenues totaled $0.976 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.196 billion by 18.4%. However, the top line increased 1.6% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $0.961 billion.

Full-year 2024 revenues totaled $3.98 billion compared with $4.03 billion last year.

 

LNT’s Operational Highlights

Total operating expenses were $754 million, down 3.1% from $778 million in the year-ago period. This was due to lower electric production fuel and purchased power costs and other expenses.

Operating income totaled $222 million, up 21.3% from the year-ago reported figure.

Interest expenses amounted to $120 million, 14.3% higher than that registered in the prior-year period.

The company’s retail electric and retail gas customers increased 0.7% and 0.6%, respectively, year over year.

LNT reported total utility electric sales of 8,116 thousand megawatt-hours (MWh), up 6.6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Total utility gas sold and transported was 44,499 thousand dekatherms, up 7.2% year over year.

LNT’s Financial Update

As of Dec. 31, 2024, cash and cash equivalents amounted to $81 million compared with $62 million as of Dec. 31, 2023.

As of the aforementioned date, long-term debt (excluding the current portion) totaled $8.68 billion, higher than $8.23 billion recorded as of Dec. 31, 2023.

Cash flow from operating activities in 2024 totaled $1.17 billion compared with $0.87 billion last year.

LNT’s Guidance

Alliant Energy anticipates its 2025 earnings to be in the range of $3.15-$3.25 per share. The projection considers the average temperature in its service territories, execution of cost controls and financing plans and the consolidated effective tax rate of (28%). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $3.23 per share, higher than the midpoint of the company’s guided range.

LNT’s Zacks Rank

Alliant Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

