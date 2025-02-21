Back to top

Countdown to Heico (HEI) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Heico Corporation (HEI - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.93 per share, reflecting an increase of 13.4% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $970.82 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.3%.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Heico metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Electronic Technologies Group (ETG)' at $290.78 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.7%.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Flight Support Group (FSG)' stands at $684.77 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.7%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating income- Flight Support Group' should arrive at $150.17 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $136.09 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating income- Electronic Technologies Group' will reach $68.65 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $55.33 million.

Shares of Heico have demonstrated returns of -5.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HEI is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.


