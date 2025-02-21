We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Immersion (IMMR) Stock Moves -1.45%: What You Should Know
In the latest market close, Immersion (IMMR - Free Report) reached $8.48, with a -1.45% movement compared to the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.71% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.7%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 2.2%.
Shares of the touch-based technology company witnessed a loss of 0.58% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 0.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.2%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Immersion in its upcoming release.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Immersion. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Immersion is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
In the context of valuation, Immersion is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 5.48. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.29, which means Immersion is trading at a discount to the group.
The Computer - Peripheral Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, placing it within the top 25% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
