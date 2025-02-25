Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Insights Into Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (FUN) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Analysts on Wall Street project that Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (FUN - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.34 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 112.5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $693.72 million, increasing 86.9% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Six Flags Entertainment Corporation metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts forecast 'Net revenues- Admissions' to reach $350.99 million. The estimate suggests a change of +80.3% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net revenues- Accommodations, extra-charge products and other' will reach $85.62 million. The estimate suggests a change of +53.7% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net revenues- Food, merchandise and games' will reach $263.65 million. The estimate points to a change of +118.5% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Attendance' should come in at 10.54 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 5.78 million.

View all Key Company Metrics for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation here>>>

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation have demonstrated returns of +3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), FUN is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (FUN) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates earnings-expectations earnings-preview