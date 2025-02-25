We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Unveiling Main Street Capital (MAIN) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts forecast that Main Street Capital (MAIN - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $1.05 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 1.9%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $141.4 million, exhibiting an increase of 9.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Main Street Capital metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Investment Income- Interest, fee and dividend income- Control investments' at $52.05 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.7% from the year-ago quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Investment Income- Interest, fee and dividend income- Non-Control/Non-Affiliate investments' should arrive at $65.35 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.2% year over year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Investment Income- Interest, fee and dividend income- Affiliate investments' will likely reach $23.64 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +46.8%.
