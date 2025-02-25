We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Unlocking Q4 Potential of MasTec (MTZ): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts forecast that MasTec (MTZ - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $1.28 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 93.9%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $3.32 billion, exhibiting an increase of 1.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.
Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 11% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain MasTec metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Communications' will likely reach $917.24 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +20.7%.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Oil & Gas' will reach $413.05 million. The estimate suggests a change of -48.5% year over year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Clean Energy and Infrastructure' reaching $1.26 billion. The estimate points to a change of +18.5% from the year-ago quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Power Delivery' will reach $726.90 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.5% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts expect 'Adjusted EBITDA- Communications' to come in at $92.63 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $57.70 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts forecast 'Adjusted EBITDA- Oil and Gas' to reach $67.10 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $95.50 million.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- Other' should come in at $7.00 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $6.80 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted EBITDA- Clean Energy and Infrastructure' at $81.14 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $51.70 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- Power Delivery' should arrive at $58.76 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $52.80 million in the same quarter last year.
Over the past month, shares of MasTec have returned -20.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. Currently, MTZ carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>