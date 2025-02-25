We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Unveiling Acushnet (GOLF) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect Acushnet (GOLF - Free Report) to post quarterly loss of $0.32 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 22%. Revenues are expected to be $455.13 million, up 10.2% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 1.3% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Acushnet metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Titleist golf balls' at $136.56 million. The estimate indicates a change of -2.2% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Titleist golf clubs' to come in at $137.19 million. The estimate suggests a change of +26.1% year over year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Other' should arrive at $38.82 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.8%.
Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- FootJoy golf wear' will reach $97.01 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.8%.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Titleist golf gear' reaching $33.39 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.7% from the year-ago quarter.
Shares of Acushnet have experienced a change of -1.9% in the past month compared to the -0.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), GOLF is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future.