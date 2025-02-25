We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Countdown to Monster Beverage (MNST) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics
The upcoming report from Monster Beverage (MNST - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.40 per share, indicating an increase of 5.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.79 billion, representing an increase of 3.6% year over year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.8% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Monster Beverage metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Alcohol Brands' should come in at $36.13 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.8% year over year.
Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Strategic Brands' to reach $110.20 million. The estimate indicates a change of +20.1% from the prior-year quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Monster Energy Drinks' will reach $1.65 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.4%.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Other' of $5.33 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.3% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Monster Beverage here>>>
Shares of Monster Beverage have experienced a change of +9.8% in the past month compared to the -0.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), MNST is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>