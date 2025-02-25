We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Gear Up for Frontdoor (FTDR) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
The upcoming report from Frontdoor (FTDR - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.08 per share, indicating a decline of 60% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $368.3 million, representing an increase of 0.6% year over year.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.8% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Frontdoor metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue by Customer Channel- Renewals' will reach $291.61 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.3%.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue by Customer Channel- Other' of $23.99 million. The estimate suggests a change of +33.3% year over year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue by Customer Channel- Direct-to-consumer (First-Year)' will reach $29.14 million. The estimate indicates a change of -21.2% from the prior-year quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue by Customer Channel- Real estate (First-Year)' should come in at $22.22 million. The estimate indicates a change of -14.5% from the prior-year quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Customer retention rate' should arrive at 77.3%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 76.2% in the same quarter of the previous year.
Shares of Frontdoor have demonstrated returns of -2.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), FTDR is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future.