Unveiling Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.76 per share, indicating a decline of 24.8% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.3 billion, representing an increase of 27.1% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.7% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Hilton Grand Vacations metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Cost reimbursements' at $126.33 million. The estimate points to a change of +30.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Sales of VOIs, net' of $516.28 million. The estimate points to a change of +37.3% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Rental and ancillary services' will reach $176.81 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Financing' reaching $114.52 million. The estimate points to a change of +39.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Sales, marketing, brand and other fees' will likely reach $142.28 million. The estimate points to a change of +7% from the year-ago quarter.

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations have demonstrated returns of -0.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HGV is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.


