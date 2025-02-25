Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Unveiling SPX Technologies (SPXC) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Wall Street analysts expect SPX Technologies (SPXC - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $1.50 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 20%. Revenues are expected to be $531.23 million, up 13.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some SPX Technologies metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Detection & Measurement' will likely reach $153.22 million. The estimate points to a change of -2.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- HVAC' will reach $378.10 million. The estimate suggests a change of +21% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Segment Income- Detection & Measurement' will reach $31.80 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $29.60 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Segment Income- HVAC' reaching $90.86 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $73.20 million.

View all Key Company Metrics for SPX Technologies here>>>

SPX Technologies shares have witnessed a change of -7.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SPXC is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


SPX Technologies, Inc. (SPXC) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates earnings-expectations earnings-preview