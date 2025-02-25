We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Unveiling SPX Technologies (SPXC) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect SPX Technologies (SPXC - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $1.50 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 20%. Revenues are expected to be $531.23 million, up 13.2% from the year-ago quarter.
Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some SPX Technologies metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Detection & Measurement' will likely reach $153.22 million. The estimate points to a change of -2.4% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- HVAC' will reach $378.10 million. The estimate suggests a change of +21% year over year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Segment Income- Detection & Measurement' will reach $31.80 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $29.60 million.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Segment Income- HVAC' reaching $90.86 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $73.20 million.
