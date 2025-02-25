We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Countdown to Mosaic (MOS) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS
Wall Street analysts forecast that Mosaic (MOS - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $0.53 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 25.4%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.93 billion, exhibiting a decline of 7% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The current level reflects an upward revision of 12.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Mosaic metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Net sales- Phosphates' will reach $1.20 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +12% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Net sales- Mosaic Fertilizantes' to reach $1.17 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.6%.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Net sales- Potash' at $551.75 million. The estimate indicates a change of -27.2% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Potash - Average finished product selling price (destination)' stands at $242.70. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $294.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Phosphates - Sales volumes - Total Finished Product' will reach 1,647.52 KTon. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,582 KTon in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Potash - Sales volumes - Total Finished Product' reaching 2,286.80 KTon. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2,577 KTon.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Mosaic Fertilizantes - Sales volumes - Total Finished Product' will likely reach 2,185.55 KTon. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2,158 KTon.
Analysts expect 'Phosphates - Realized costs - Blended rock' to come in at 83.00 $/Ton. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 77 $/Ton in the same quarter last year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Phosphates - Realized costs - Sulfur' of 126.34 $/Ton. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 152 $/Ton in the same quarter of the previous year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Mosaic Fertilizantes - Average finished product selling price (destination)' should arrive at $552.56. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $552.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Phosphates - Realized costs - Ammonia' should come in at 392.42 $/Ton. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 366 $/Ton.
Analysts predict that the 'Phosphates - Average finished product selling price (destination)' will reach $680.87. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $658 in the same quarter of the previous year.
