Gear Up for Hormel (HRL) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Hormel Foods (HRL - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.38 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 7.3%. Revenues are expected to be $2.94 billion, down 2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 3.4% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Hormel metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Retail' stands at $1.83 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -4.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- International' to come in at $180.75 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.8% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Foodservice' will reach $912.20 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.1% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Segment Profit- Foodservice' to reach $149.89 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $150.16 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Segment Profit- International' should arrive at $20.70 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $20.03 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Segment Profit- Retail' should come in at $130.78 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $149.51 million.

Shares of Hormel have demonstrated returns of -4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HRL is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.


