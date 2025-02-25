We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Gear Up for NewtekOne (NEWT) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
The upcoming report from NewtekOne (NEWT - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.65 per share, indicating an increase of 22.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $68.63 million, representing an increase of 19.3% year over year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some NewtekOne metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net interest income' should arrive at $12.31 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $8.30 million in the same quarter last year.
The consensus estimate for 'Noninterest income- Servicing income' stands at $4.93 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $4.99 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts forecast 'Noninterest income- Electronic payment processing income' to reach $13.33 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $10.66 million.
Analysts predict that the 'Noninterest income- Other noninterest income' will reach $14.31 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $6.08 million.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Noninterest income- Net gains on sales of loans' of $20.44 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $17.25 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
View all Key Company Metrics for NewtekOne here>>>
NewtekOne shares have witnessed a change of -4.2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), NEWT is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>