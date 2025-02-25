We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Smucker (SJM) Q3 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures
Wall Street analysts expect Smucker (SJM - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $2.35 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 5.2%. Revenues are expected to be $2.22 billion, down 0.4% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.5% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Smucker metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- U.S. Retail Coffee' reaching $734.85 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1% from the prior-year quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- U.S. Retail Pet Foods' of $430.10 million. The estimate suggests a change of -7.6% year over year.
The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- International and Away From Home' stands at $307.13 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.6% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts expect 'Segment Profit- U.S. Retail Coffee' to come in at $190.18 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $207.80 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts predict that the 'Segment Profit- International and Away From Home' will reach $56.77 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $50.40 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Segment Profit- U.S. Retail Pet Foods' should come in at $106.72 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $109.50 million.
Shares of Smucker have experienced a change of +6.1% in the past month compared to the -0.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SJM is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>