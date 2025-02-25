Back to top

Owens Corning (OC) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Owens Corning (OC - Free Report) reported $2.84 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 23.3%. EPS of $3.22 for the same period compares to $3.21 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.78 billion, representing a surprise of +2.27%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +12.20%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.87.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Owens Corning performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Insulation: $926 million compared to the $925.96 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.5% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Roofing: $912 million versus $894.86 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.7% change.
  • Net Sales- Doors: $564 million compared to the $525.15 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Sales- Composites: $515 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $505.30 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.2%.
  • Net Sales- Corporate eliminations: -$77 million versus -$77.50 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.6% change.
  • EBIT- Composites: $47 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $30.49 million.
  • EBIT- Doors: $29 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $18.62 million.
  • EBIT- Roofing: $280 million versus $268.52 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • EBIT- Insulation: $155 million versus $150.61 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Owens Corning have returned -12% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

