We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Gladstone Commercial Grows Industrial Property Base With Acquisition
To expand its property base in targeted thriving markets, Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD - Free Report) recently announced the acquisition of a Class A industrial manufacturing facility spanning 215,474 square feet in Houston, TX, at a weighted GAAP capitalization rate of 8.31%.
The latest buyout is in sync with GOOD’s growth strategy of acquiring functional assets in strong industrial markets, which are leased to tenants with solid credit profiles.
Gladstone Commercial purchased the property, featuring modern construction and crane-served capabilities, in a long-term sale/leaseback transaction with a 10-year absolute NNN lease. It is 100% leased to CSE W-Industries.
CSE W-Industries is a U.S.-based subsidiary of CSE Global specializing in system integration for energy, infrastructure and electrification industries. It designs and delivers tailored solutions, including electrical control systems, hydraulic power units, and pressure vessels for data centers and other critical applications.
Moreover, GOOD’s disciplined capital-recycling strategy adds to its balance sheet strength, poising it well to capitalize on long-term growth opportunities. The company focuses on selling non-core assets and using the proceeds to acquire properties in its target growth markets with a focus on industrial investment opportunities. In 2024, the company has sold seven non-core properties for $39 million. For the same period, it acquired seven fully occupied properties, with a total of 316,727 square feet of rental space, for $26.8 million, at a weighted average cap rate of 10.99%.
Management Commentary
Per Buzz Cooper, president of Gladstone Commercial, "This transaction reflects our commitment to acquiring high-quality mission-critical assets in strong, growing markets. This modern, highly functional facility, backed by a strong creditworthy tenant under a long-term lease, improves our industrial portfolio and supports our goal of expanding with well-located, high-performing assets. Acquiring a modern facility in a competitive market reinforces our investment strategy and ability to partner with tenants in sectors positioned for long-term growth."
Q4 2024 Results
Last week, the company reported fourth-quarter 2024 funds from operations (FFO) per share of 35 cents, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, the figure decreased by 2.8% from the prior-year quarter. Total operating revenues of $37.4 million increased 4.1% year over year.
Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 8.4% in the past six months against the industry’s decline of 4.3%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Stocks to Consider
Some better-ranked stocks from the broader REIT sector are SL Green Realty (SLG - Free Report) and Ventas (VTR - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SL Green Realty’s 2025 FFO per share of $5.52 indicates a 9.7% increase year over year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ventas’ 2025 FFO per share is pegged at $3.40, which suggests 6.6% year-over-year growth.
Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.