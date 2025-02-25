We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC) Stock Moves -0.29%: What You Should Know
The most recent trading session ended with Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC - Free Report) standing at $13.98, reflecting a -0.29% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.5%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.08%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.21%.
Shares of the gas and oil production company have depreciated by 11.1% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 5.13% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.47%.
The upcoming earnings release of Diversified Energy Company PLC will be of great interest to investors. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $279 million, indicating a 67.87% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Diversified Energy Company PLC. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 38.58% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Diversified Energy Company PLC is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Diversified Energy Company PLC has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.97 right now. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 19.02.
The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, finds itself in the top 31% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.