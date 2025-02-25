We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Stock Moves -0.34%: What You Should Know
Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE - Free Report) closed at $127.19 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.34% move from the prior day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.5%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.21%.
The company's shares have seen an increase of 8.35% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 3.19% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.47%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on March 4, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.76, showcasing a 7700% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $4.84 billion, indicating a 35.79% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.07% lower. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
With respect to valuation, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 32.2. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.21.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, placing it within the top 34% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.