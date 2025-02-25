We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) Stock Moves -0.32%: What You Should Know
Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $1.56, moving -0.32% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.5%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.21%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 13.81% over the past month, lagging the Industrial Products sector's loss of 6.92% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.47% in that time.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Broadwind Energy, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on March 5, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Broadwind Energy, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.08 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 260%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $31.54 million, reflecting a 32.31% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Broadwind Energy, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Broadwind Energy, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking at its valuation, Broadwind Energy, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.73. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.15.
The Manufacturing - General Industrial industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 141, placing it within the bottom 44% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow BWEN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.