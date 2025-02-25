Back to top

Markets Mostly Dip Red Late in Regular Trading

Monday, February 24, 2025

Market indexes drooped in the final minutes of the normal trading day to start a new week, with all major indexes save the blue-chip Dow closing in the red, adding to Friday’s losses. The Dow — buoyed by bounce-back sessions for Travelers (TRV - Free Report) and Nike (NKE - Free Report) , to name a couple — gained +0.08%. The S&P 500 was -0.50% for the day, while the Nasdaq dumped another -1.21% and the small-cap Russell 2000 -0.78%.

NVIDIA (NVDA - Free Report) hit all-time highs in the first week of the year, only to trade sharply down and now ebb to about halfway between the two recent ranges. The semiconductor giant was down another -3% today, two days prior to its heavily anticipated Q4 earnings results. Is this a buying opportunity? A warning ahead of the results? Time will tell.

Meanwhile, cybersecurity software provider Palantir (PLTR - Free Report) shares were down another -10.5% today — now -27% off its all-time highs reached just a week ago tomorrow. Threats of DOGE reductions to the Defense Department — reportedly, as much as -8% per year over the next five years. The Peter Thiel-founded and Alex Karp-run Palantir is still +19% year to date, and +285% over the past year.

Earnings Results After the Closing Bell: ZM, HIMS


Zoom Video (ZM - Free Report) shares are selling off -4% in late trading today, after reporting Q4 results a dime better than expected on the company’s bottom line, to $1.41 per share. Revenues matched expectations exactly, to $1.18 billion, as Operating Margins outperformed estimates but revenue guidance for next quarter was a bit low. Shares are flat year-to-date but +28% sin e this time last year.

Telehealth retailer Hims & Hers (HIMS - Free Report) shares are down -17% following its Q4 report after today’s close, whereby the company outperformed expectations on its top line, with increased revenue guidance for the ongoing quarter and the full-year. But a “sell the news” directive has taken hold, with shares having swelled previously to +112% year to date.

