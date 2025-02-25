Back to top

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

The most recent trading session ended with Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP - Free Report) standing at $6.95, reflecting a -0.86% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.5%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.08%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.21%.

The the stock of company has risen by 0.14% in the past month, leading the Transportation sector's loss of 2.68% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.47%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.28, down 51.72% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $40.56 million, showing a 2.86% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 75.16% decrease. Right now, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.12. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.97, so one might conclude that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, positioning it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.


