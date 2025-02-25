Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Oneok (OKE) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2024, Oneok Inc. (OKE - Free Report) reported revenue of $7 billion, up 33.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.57, compared to $1.18 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.56 billion, representing a surprise of +6.77%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.28%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.45.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Oneok performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Adjusted EBITDA- Natural Gas Liquids: $696 million compared to the $639.37 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Natural Gas Pipelines: $417 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $167.62 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Natural Gas Gathering and Processing: $489 million compared to the $317.21 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Oneok here>>>

Shares of Oneok have returned -6.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise