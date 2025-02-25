Back to top

Topgolf Callaway (MODG) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Topgolf Callaway Brands (MODG - Free Report) reported $924.4 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 3%. EPS of -$0.33 for the same period compares to -$0.30 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $883.15 million, representing a surprise of +4.67%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +17.50%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.40.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Topgolf Callaway performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Revenues by Category- Gear, Accessories & Other: $69.30 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $78.33 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.8%.
  • Net Revenues by Category- Apparel: $191.30 million compared to the $177.17 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.2% year over year.
  • Net Revenues by Category- Venues: $420 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $401.59 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.5%.
  • Net Revenues- Topgolf: $439 million compared to the $419.97 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year.
  • Net Revenues by Category- Topgolf other business lines: $19 million versus $18.37 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.1% change.
  • Net Revenues- Golf Equipment: $224.80 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $207.17 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.7%.
  • Net Revenues- Active Lifestyle: $260.60 million versus $255.50 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.7% change.
  • Net Revenues by Category- Golf Balls: $46 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $45.17 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.4%.
  • Net Revenues by Category- Golf Clubs: $178.80 million compared to the $162 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.6% year over year.
  • Net Revenues- Services: $435.30 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $418.11 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%.
  • Net Revenues- Products: $489.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $461.58 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.9%.
  • Operating income (loss)- Golf Equipment: -$2.70 million versus $5.30 million estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of Topgolf Callaway have returned -12.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

