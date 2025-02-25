We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Viper Energy (VNOM) Q4 Earnings
For the quarter ended December 2024, Viper Energy Partners (VNOM - Free Report) reported revenue of $228.7 million, up 11.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.42, compared to $0.67 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.47% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $223.18 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.41, the EPS surprise was +2.44%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Viper Energy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Average daily combined volumes: 56,109 BOE/D versus 54,471.87 BOE/D estimated by eight analysts on average.
- Average sales prices - Natural gas liquids: $22.15 versus $20.09 estimated by four analysts on average.
- Average sales prices - Natural Gas: $0.84 versus $1.17 estimated by four analysts on average.
- Production - Crude Oil: 2,747 MBBL compared to the 2,729.34 MBBL average estimate based on four analysts.
- Average sales prices - Crude Oil: $69.91 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $70.48.
- Total Production: 5,162 MBOE versus 4,932.6 MBOE estimated by four analysts on average.
- Natural Gas Income: $6.05 million versus $4.91 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -24.2% change.
- Natural Gas Liquids Income: $26.78 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $21.35 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +41.1%.
- Oil income: $192.04 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $191.11 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.6%.
- Lease bonus income: $3.66 million compared to the $3.16 million average estimate based on three analysts.
- Other operating income: $0.18 million compared to the $0.14 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +32.6% year over year.
- Royalty income: $224.87 million versus $210.91 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.2% change.
Shares of Viper Energy have returned +1.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.