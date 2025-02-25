Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Viper Energy (VNOM) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2024, Viper Energy Partners (VNOM - Free Report) reported revenue of $228.7 million, up 11.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.42, compared to $0.67 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.47% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $223.18 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.41, the EPS surprise was +2.44%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Viper Energy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average daily combined volumes: 56,109 BOE/D versus 54,471.87 BOE/D estimated by eight analysts on average.
  • Average sales prices - Natural gas liquids: $22.15 versus $20.09 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Average sales prices - Natural Gas: $0.84 versus $1.17 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Production - Crude Oil: 2,747 MBBL compared to the 2,729.34 MBBL average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Average sales prices - Crude Oil: $69.91 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $70.48.
  • Total Production: 5,162 MBOE versus 4,932.6 MBOE estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Natural Gas Income: $6.05 million versus $4.91 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -24.2% change.
  • Natural Gas Liquids Income: $26.78 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $21.35 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +41.1%.
  • Oil income: $192.04 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $191.11 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.6%.
  • Lease bonus income: $3.66 million compared to the $3.16 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Other operating income: $0.18 million compared to the $0.14 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +32.6% year over year.
  • Royalty income: $224.87 million versus $210.91 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.2% change.
Shares of Viper Energy have returned +1.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

