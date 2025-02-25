Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Black Stone Minerals (BSM) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Black Stone Minerals (BSM - Free Report) reported $83.73 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 56.1%. EPS of $0.18 for the same period compares to $0.65 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -27.48% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $115.46 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.39, the EPS surprise was -53.85%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Black Stone Minerals performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Production - Equivalents/day: 36.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day versus 37.37 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Production - Natural gas: 14,794 MMcf versus the two-analyst average estimate of 15,561.19 MMcf.
  • Production - Oil and condensate: 855 MBBL versus the two-analyst average estimate of 844.63 MBBL.
  • Production - Equivalents: 3,321 MBOE compared to the 3,437.99 MBOE average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Lease bonus and other income: $1.98 million versus $2.71 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -48.2% change.
  • Revenue- Oil and condensate sales: $59.95 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $62.56 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -25.2%.
  • Revenue- Natural gas and natural gas liquids sales: $42.36 million versus $48.16 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -19.2% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Black Stone Minerals here>>>

Shares of Black Stone Minerals have returned -2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (BSM) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise