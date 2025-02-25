We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Black Stone Minerals (BSM) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
Black Stone Minerals (BSM - Free Report) reported $83.73 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 56.1%. EPS of $0.18 for the same period compares to $0.65 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -27.48% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $115.46 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.39, the EPS surprise was -53.85%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Black Stone Minerals performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Production - Equivalents/day: 36.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day versus 37.37 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day estimated by two analysts on average.
- Production - Natural gas: 14,794 MMcf versus the two-analyst average estimate of 15,561.19 MMcf.
- Production - Oil and condensate: 855 MBBL versus the two-analyst average estimate of 844.63 MBBL.
- Production - Equivalents: 3,321 MBOE compared to the 3,437.99 MBOE average estimate based on two analysts.
- Revenue- Lease bonus and other income: $1.98 million versus $2.71 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -48.2% change.
- Revenue- Oil and condensate sales: $59.95 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $62.56 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -25.2%.
- Revenue- Natural gas and natural gas liquids sales: $42.36 million versus $48.16 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -19.2% change.
Shares of Black Stone Minerals have returned -2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.