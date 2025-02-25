Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, ProAssurance (PRA) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

ProAssurance (PRA - Free Report) reported $287.52 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.9%. EPS of $0.36 for the same period compares to -$0.05 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $271.98 million, representing a surprise of +5.71%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +140.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.15.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how ProAssurance performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Loss Ratio: 75.7% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 78.6%.
  • Underwriting Expense Ratio: 33.6% versus 33.1% estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Combined Ratio: 109.3% compared to the 111.7% average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Net Loss Ratio - Workers Compensation: 75.7% compared to the 80.9% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net premiums earned: $241.07 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $231.24 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.5%.
  • Net investment income: $36.81 million compared to the $37.73 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.2% year over year.
  • Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated subsidiaries: $5.82 million versus $3.04 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +334% change.
  • Other income(loss): $9.64 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +146.3%.
  • Net Premiums Earned- Specialty Property & Casualty: $185.81 million compared to the $183.36 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4% year over year.
  • Net Premiums Earned- Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance: $12.35 million versus $12.93 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -19.8% change.
  • Net Premiums Earned- Workers Compensation: $42.92 million compared to the $39.89 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12% year over year.
  • Net investment income- Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance: $0.92 million compared to the $0.85 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +38.7% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for ProAssurance here>>>

Shares of ProAssurance have returned -5.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


ProAssurance Corporation (PRA) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise