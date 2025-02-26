We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Unveiling fuboTV (FUBO) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts forecast that fuboTV Inc. (FUBO - Free Report) will report quarterly loss of $0.12 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 29.4%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $446.66 million, exhibiting an increase of 8.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific fuboTV metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Advertising' will reach $38.57 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.1% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts expect 'Revenues- Subscription' to come in at $406.91 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10% year over year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Paid Subscribers - North America' should come in at 2,041,000. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,618,000.
View all Key Company Metrics for fuboTV here>>>
Over the past month, shares of fuboTV have returned +8.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.8% change. Currently, FUBO carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>