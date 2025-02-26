We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Countdown to Steven Madden (SHOO) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS
Analysts on Wall Street project that Steven Madden (SHOO - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.54 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 11.5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $548.56 million, increasing 5.6% from the same quarter last year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 6.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Steven Madden metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts predict that the 'Total Revenue- Net Sales' will reach $546.24 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.6% from the prior-year quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Revenue- Wholesale Accessories/Apparel' will reach $142.08 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.6% year over year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Total Wholesale' should arrive at $370.96 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.6% from the year-ago quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Direct-to-Consumer' at $173.69 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7%.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Revenue- Wholesale Footwear' should come in at $228.88 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.7%.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Income from operations- Wholesale Accessories/Apparel' of $16.35 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $35.96 million in the same quarter last year.
Over the past month, shares of Steven Madden have returned -6.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.8% change. Currently, SHOO carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future.