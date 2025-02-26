Back to top

PSEG (PEG) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

PSEG (PEG - Free Report) reported $2.47 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 5.4%. EPS of $0.84 for the same period compares to $0.54 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +6.56% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.31 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.83, the EPS surprise was +1.20%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how PSEG performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Electric sales: 9,174 KWH versus 9,048.09 KWH estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- PSE&G: $2.11 billion compared to the $1.91 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.1% year over year.
  • Revenue- Eliminations: -$316 million compared to the -$298.75 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.3% year over year.
  • Revenue- Power & Other: $667 million versus $515.05 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -37% change.
  • Operating Income- PSE&G: $554 million versus $527.82 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating Income- Power & Other: -$109 million compared to the $58.34 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of PSEG have returned +2.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

