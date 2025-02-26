Back to top

Krispy Kreme (DNUT) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, Krispy Kreme (DNUT - Free Report) reported revenue of $404.02 million, down 10.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.01, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.39% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $413.92 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.10, the EPS surprise was -90.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Krispy Kreme performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Global Points of Access: 17,557 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 17,934.
  • Hubs, by segment and type - U.S. - Doughnut Factories: 6 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 6.
  • Global Points of Access, by segment and type - U.S. - Fresh Shops: 70 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 73.
  • Global Points of Access, by segment and type - U.S. - DFD Doors: 9,644 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 9,561.
  • Global Points of Access, by segment and type - International - Hot Light Theater Shops: 49 versus 45 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Global Points of Access, by segment and type - International - Fresh Shops: 519 compared to the 512 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Global Points of Access, by segment and type - International - DFD Doors: 4,583 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 5,070.
  • Global Points of Access, by segment and type - Market Development - Hot Light Theater Shops: 108 compared to the 111 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Global Points of Access, by segment and type - Market Development - Fresh Shops: 1,095 compared to the 1,083 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Geographic Revenue- Market Development: $20.52 million versus $25.27 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -57.1% change.
  • Geographic Revenue- International: $138.39 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $133.86 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +29.3%.
  • Geographic Revenue- U.S. $245.12 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $256.39 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -17.2%.
Shares of Krispy Kreme have returned -2.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

