Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Integra (IART) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2024, Integra LifeSciences (IART - Free Report) reported revenue of $442.65 million, up 11.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.97, compared to $0.89 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.45% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $444.66 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.85, the EPS surprise was +14.12%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Integra performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Organic Revenue Growth: 3.5% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2.4%.
  • Revenue- Codman Specialty Surgical- Total: $314.66 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $317 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.8%.
  • Revenue- Tissue Technologies- Total: $127.99 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $127.54 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.1%.
  • Revenue- Tissue Technologies- Wound Reconstruction and Care: $101.53 million versus $95.61 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.2% change.
  • Revenue- Tissue Technologies- Private Label: $26.46 million compared to the $32.20 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16.2% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Integra here>>>

Shares of Integra have returned -16.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise