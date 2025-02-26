Back to top

Middleby (MIDD) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2024, Middleby (MIDD - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.01 billion, up 0.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.88, compared to $2.65 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $995.24 million, representing a surprise of +1.87%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +15.20%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.50.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Middleby performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Commercial Foodservice: $609.45 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $599.71 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.9%.
  • Revenue- Residential Kitchen: $185.04 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $186.56 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.1%.
  • Revenue- Food Processing: $219.39 million compared to the $208.71 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.5% year over year.
  • Income (loss) from operations- Commercial Foodservice: $145.31 million compared to the $155.48 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Income (loss) from operations- Residential Kitchen: -$12.65 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $7.11 million.
  • Income (loss) from operations- Food Processing: $58.07 million versus $50.56 million estimated by four analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Middleby here>>>

Shares of Middleby have returned -2.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

