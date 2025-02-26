We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
American Tower (AMT) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
American Tower (AMT - Free Report) reported $2.55 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 8.6%. EPS of $2.32 for the same period compares to $0.18 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.90% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.5 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.33, the EPS surprise was -0.43%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how American Tower performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- U.S. & Canada - Ending Balance: 41,788 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 41,885.
- Total - Ending Balance: 148,097 versus 172,451 estimated by three analysts on average.
- Organic Tenant Billings Growth - Total International: 6.5% versus 4.8% estimated by three analysts on average.
- Organic Tenant Billings Growth - U.S. & Canada: 4.2% versus 4.2% estimated by three analysts on average.
- International - Ending Balance: 106,309 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 105,600.
- Geographic Revenues- U.S. & Canada: $1.30 billion compared to the $1.30 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.2% year over year.
- Geographic Revenues- Total International: $944 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $923.48 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -24.5%.
- Geographic Revenues- Latin America: $421 million compared to the $401.59 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.2% year over year.
- Geographic Revenues- Europe: $214 million versus $200.55 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.7% change.
- Total operating revenues- Data Centers: $236 million compared to the $237.15 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.8% year over year.
- Total operating revenues- Services: $64 million versus $55.67 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +204.8% change.
- Total operating revenues- Total Property: $2.48 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.46 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.2%.
Shares of American Tower have remained unchanged over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.