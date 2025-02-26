We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Pinnacle West Q4 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Revenues Beat
Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2024 loss of 6 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 15 cents. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported breakeven earnings.
Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.
Total Revenues of PNW
Sales for the quarter totaled $1.1 billion, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.06 billion by 3.6%. The top line also increased 11.1% from $0.99 billion recorded in the year-ago quarter.
Full-year 2024 revenues totaled $5.13 billion compared with $4.69 billion last year.
Pinnacle West Capital Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Pinnacle West Capital Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Pinnacle West Capital Corporation Quote
PNW’s Operational Highlights
Total operating expenses were $1.01 billion, up 10.1% year over year. This was due to higher fuel and purchased power and increased operations and maintenance expenses.
Operating income totaled $84.5 million, up 13.5% from $74.4 million recorded in the year-ago quarter.
Total interest expenses were $107.2 million, up 11.6% from $96.1 million registered in the prior-year period.
PNW’s Financial Highlights
As of Dec. 31, 2024, cash and cash equivalents totaled $3.84 million compared with $4.96 million as of Dec. 31, 2023.
As of the same date, long-term debt-less current maturities amounted to $8.06 billion compared with $7.54 billion as of Dec. 31, 2023.
Net cash flow provided by operating activities in 2024 totaled $1.61 billion compared with $1.27 billion recorded last year.
PNW’s Guidance
The company continues to expect its 2025 consolidated earnings in the range of $4.40-$4.60 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $4.53, lower than the company’s guided range.
Pinnacle West plans to invest $7.6 billion in the 2025-2027 period to further strengthen its operations.
Management expects its retail customers to increase 1.5-2.5% in 2025.
PNW’s Zacks Rank
Pinnacle West currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Recent Utility Releases
Eversource Energy (ES - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $1.01 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 99 cents by 2%.
ES’ long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 5.66%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 sales is pinned at $12.91 billion, implying a year-over-year increase of 8.5%.
DTE Energy Company (DTE - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2024 operating earnings per share of $1.51, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.46 by 3.4%.
DTE’s long-term earnings growth rate is 7.57%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 sales is pinned at $12.98 billion, implying a year-over-year increase of 4.2%.
Exelon Corporation’s (EXC - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of 64 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 59 cents by 8.5%.
EXC’s long-term earnings growth rate is 5.71%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 sales is pinned at $23.8 billion, implying a year-over-year increase of 3.4%.