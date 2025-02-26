Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Pinnacle West Q4 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Revenues Beat

Read MoreHide Full Article

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2024 loss of 6 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 15 cents. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported breakeven earnings.

Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Total Revenues of PNW

Sales for the quarter totaled $1.1 billion, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.06 billion by 3.6%. The top line also increased 11.1% from $0.99 billion recorded in the year-ago quarter.

Full-year 2024 revenues totaled $5.13 billion compared with $4.69 billion last year.

 

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Pinnacle West Capital Corporation Quote

PNW’s Operational Highlights

Total operating expenses were $1.01 billion, up 10.1% year over year. This was due to higher fuel and purchased power and increased operations and maintenance expenses.

Operating income totaled $84.5 million, up 13.5% from $74.4 million recorded in the year-ago quarter.

Total interest expenses were $107.2 million, up 11.6% from $96.1 million registered in the prior-year period.

PNW’s Financial Highlights

As of Dec. 31, 2024, cash and cash equivalents totaled $3.84 million compared with $4.96 million as of Dec. 31, 2023.

As of the same date, long-term debt-less current maturities amounted to $8.06 billion compared with $7.54 billion as of Dec. 31, 2023.

Net cash flow provided by operating activities in 2024 totaled $1.61 billion compared with $1.27 billion recorded last year.

PNW’s Guidance

The company continues to expect its 2025 consolidated earnings in the range of $4.40-$4.60 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $4.53, lower than the company’s guided range.

Pinnacle West plans to invest $7.6 billion in the 2025-2027 period to further strengthen its operations.

Management expects its retail customers to increase 1.5-2.5% in 2025.

PNW’s Zacks Rank

Pinnacle West currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Utility Releases

Eversource Energy (ES - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $1.01 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 99 cents by 2%.

ES’ long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 5.66%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 sales is pinned at $12.91 billion, implying a year-over-year increase of 8.5%.

DTE Energy Company (DTE - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2024 operating earnings per share of $1.51, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.46 by 3.4%.

DTE’s long-term earnings growth rate is 7.57%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 sales is pinned at $12.98 billion, implying a year-over-year increase of 4.2%.

Exelon Corporation’s (EXC - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of 64 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 59 cents by 8.5%.

EXC’s long-term earnings growth rate is 5.71%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 sales is pinned at $23.8 billion, implying a year-over-year increase of 3.4%.

 


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Exelon Corporation (EXC) - free report >>

DTE Energy Company (DTE) - free report >>

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) - free report >>

Eversource Energy (ES) - free report >>

Published in

utilities