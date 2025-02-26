Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Cabot (CTRA) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2024, Coterra Energy (CTRA - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.4 billion, down 12.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.49, compared to $0.52 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.40% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.4 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.42, the EPS surprise was +16.67%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Cabot performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Production Volumes - Total Company - Daily equivalent production: 681.5 MBOE/d versus 653.62 MBOE/d estimated by eight analysts on average.
  • Production Volumes - Total Company - Natural gas liquids: 105.4 MBbl versus 106.67 MBbl estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Production Volumes - Total Company - Natural gas: 2,778.9 MMcf/d compared to the 2,623.03 MMcf/d average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Production Volumes - Total Company - Oil: 113 MBbl/d compared to the 110.38 MBbl/d average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Average sales price - Total Company - NGL (excluding hedges): 20.94 $/Bbl versus 20.18 $/Bbl estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Average sales price (excluding hedges) - Total Company - Natural gas: $2.02 per thousand cubic feet compared to the $1.97 per thousand cubic feet average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Average sales price (including hedges) - Total Company - Oil: 68.7 $/Bbl compared to the 68.89 $/Bbl average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Average sales price (excluding hedges) - Total Company - Oil: 68.57 $/Bbl versus the three-analyst average estimate of 68.77 $/Bbl.
  • Operating revenues- Oil: $713 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $715.22 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.9%.
  • Operating revenues- Natural gas: $516 million versus $482.11 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.7% change.
  • Operating revenues- NGL: $203 million versus $215.37 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.8% change.
  • Operating revenues- Other: $14 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $20.50 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -56.3%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Cabot here>>>

Shares of Cabot have returned +0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

