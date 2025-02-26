Back to top

Masimo (MASI) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2024, Masimo (MASI - Free Report) reported revenue of $600.7 million, up 9.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.80, compared to $1.25 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $596.07 million, representing a surprise of +0.78%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +20.81%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.49.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Masimo performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Non-healthcare: $232.20 million compared to the $224.29 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.1% year over year.
  • Revenue- Healthcare: $368.50 million versus $369.46 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.4% change.
  • Gross Profit- Non-healthcare: $81 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $77.12 million.
  • Gross Profit- Healthcare: $232.30 million versus $236.40 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Masimo have returned +0.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

