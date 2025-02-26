Back to top

VTEX (VTEX) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, VTEX (VTEX - Free Report) reported revenue of $61.52 million, up 1.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.03, compared to $0.02 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.00% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $63.43 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.05, the EPS surprise was -40.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how VTEX performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • GMV: $5.39 billion versus $5.65 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Services revenue: $2.06 million compared to the $2 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -17.4% year over year.
  • Revenue- Subscription revenue: $59.46 million compared to the $61.43 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.1% year over year.
Shares of VTEX have returned -0.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

